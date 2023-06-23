APD: 1 critically injured in overnight ATV-SUV crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A person is in critical condition after a crash between their ATV and an SUV overnight in southwest Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police officers responded around 11 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of 98th and Tower. They arrived and confirmed a report of a crash involving an ATV and an SUV.

Investigators found an SUV was trying to turn left from 98th to Tower. During the turn, the ATV hit the SUV’s right-front fender.

The impact threw the two riders off of the ATV. Police say neither rider wore a helmet.

Medics took the ATV driver to UNMH in critical condition. They treated his passenger and the SUV driver at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. Police say the ATV’s speed may be a factor in the crash.