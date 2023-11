ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a shooting near Central and Wyoming that left one person wounded Wednesday morning.

Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, dispatch sent officers to the area of Chico and Wisconsin regarding a reported shooting. They arrived and found one person, taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.