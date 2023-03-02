APD: 1 dead, 1 injured in SE Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a Thursday morning shooting in southeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Central Avenue and Moon Street. Upon arrival, they found one person fatally shot.

One other person was found wounded. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene.

On Wednesday, a pedestrian was killed in a crash at this intersection.

