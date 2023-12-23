APD: 1 dead, 2 injured in North Valley shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting in the North Valley Saturday.

According to APD, officers responded to reports of gunfire at 12:13 a.m. around 2nd Street and Claremont Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found someone dead with a gunshot wound. Two other people were also found with a gunshot wound and were taken to the hospital.

APD’s Homicide Detectives are now investigating.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.