APD: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Albuquerque.

According to APD, officers were called to a shooting near 65th Street and Milne Road NW around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they found one person dead when they arrived on scene. Two other people also had gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

Homicide detectives are launching an investigation. Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.