APD: 1 dead, 2 injured in SE Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are investigating the shooting of three people near Central and Wyoming Sunday.

APD has confirmed one person has died. The other two people were taken to the hospital, and are being treated for minor injuries.

At this point it’s a little unclear exactly where the shooting happened. The McDonald’s on the corner was partially blocked off, but police also had the area behind the Griff’s blocked off as well. There’s no information yet on who died or what caused the shooting.

Crime scene tape blocked off portions of Central and the side streets in this area, and it’s unclear how long those roads will be blocked off.

Tonight at 10, we’ll hear from one employee who was a little too close to the action today.