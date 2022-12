ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD’s Homicide Unit are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday.

Police say homicide detectives were called out to investigate a shooting at 1100 Coal Ave. NW.

According to APD, one individual has succumbed to their injuries.

Iron and Coal Avenue are currently closed off.

