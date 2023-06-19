APD: 1 dead after shooting near Central and Louisiana

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say a woman died in the hospital after officers found her shot early Monday near Central and Louisiana in Albuquerque.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the area just south of Central and east of Louisiana. There, they found a woman in a tent who was struck by gunfire.

Medics took the woman to the hospital, where she died.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene after she died. We’ll have updates on KOB.com and KOB 4 News as we learn more.