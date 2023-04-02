APD: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD’s Motor Unit is investigating a fatal crash in northeast Albuquerque Saturday.

Police say a vehicle traveled off the roadway and hit a light pole and a traffic box shortly after 5:00 a.m., at Tramway Boulevard and Comanche Road NE.

Officials say the vehicle rolled over, and the passenger was ejected. The passenger was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

It is unknown if speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.