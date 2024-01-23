APD: 1 killed in crash near Central and Eubank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a crash that left one person dead Tuesday near Central Avenue and Eubank Boulevard.

The crash happened at Central and Garcia Street, just west of Eubank. Police said a vehicle hit a pedestrian, killing them.

Officers responded and closed all lanes of Central between Conchas and Altez Streets. They’re encouraging people to avoid the area and take a different route.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.