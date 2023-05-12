APD: 1 dead in SW Albuquerque shooting, 1 in critical condition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police responded Thursday night to southwest Albuquerque where they found two people shot. One of them later died.

Around 9:53 p.m. Thursday, Albuquerque police officers responded to shots fired in an area just north of Arenal, between Coors and Unser. When they arrived, they found the two people.

Rescue crews took them to the hospital. One person died while the other is in critical condition at the hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Details are limited.