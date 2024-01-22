APD: 1 dead in wrong way crash on Paseo del Norte

Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly overnight crash Sunday. The crash happened on Paseo del Norte and the I-25 southbound on ramp.

The crash happened on Paseo del Norte and the I-25 southbound on ramp.

APD officers say a driver was going westbound on Paseo, and tried to change lanes to avoid a car coming toward them, but the cars collided.

A passenger in the car that was going the correct direction died in the scene.

Police officers believe the driver going the wrong direction may have been impaired.