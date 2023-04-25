APD: 1 dead overnight near Central and Louisiana
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police responded just after midnight Tuesday to an area east of Central and Louisiana where officers found a person shot and killed.
Albuquerque police officers received reports of a shooting near Domingo and Charleston. They responded and found a person already dead from a gunshot wound.
Homicide detectives arrived and took over the investigation. Details are limited.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.