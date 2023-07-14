APD: 1 fatally shot at gas station near Louisiana and Zuni

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person is dead after a shooting overnight at an Allsup’s gas station near Louisiana and Zuni.

Albuquerque police say this happened around midnight. Officers responded and found one person dead on the property with a gunshot wound.

Detectives investigated and cleared the scene. They’re expecting to give an update later Friday.

We’ll have more details on this as we learn more. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 News for updates.