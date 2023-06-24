APD: 1 injured in shooting involving police
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – – APD’s Multi-Agency Task Force is investigating a shooting involving police Saturday.
According to Albuquerque police, a person was shot by officers near El Mezquite Market at 98th St. and Central Avenue NW.
Officials closed the entire parking lot of the shopping mall on the east side of 98th St. from Central Avenue north to Volcano Road NW.
No officers were reportedly injured.
Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.
