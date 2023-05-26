APD: 1 killed, 1 wounded in NE Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say they found one person dead and one person wounded in a shooting early Friday in northeast Albuquerque.

Officers initially responded to a residential area near Constitution and Morris. They arrived and found one person dead from gunshot wounds.

Then, they reportedly found another person at a local hospital with reported gunshot wounds.

Officers say the shooting happened just before midnight. However, they’re still investigating what happened.

Officers say the shooting happened just before midnight. However, they're still investigating what happened.