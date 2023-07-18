APD: 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting near I-40 and Juan Tabo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person is dead and one person is in critical condition after a shooting near I-40 and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Paisano Street and Zia Road NE around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene and took the other to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.