APD: 1 killed in hit and run near I-40 and Louisiana

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say a driver hit and killed a person near I-40 and Louisiana, then left the scene before officers arrived late Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a car was reportedly traveling southbound on Louisiana through the intersection with Constitution. At the same time, a person was crossing Louisiana against the signal.

Investigators say the car hit the person and kept going south on Louisiana.

Meanwhile, officers responded and found the person with no signs of life. Medics took them to UNMH where they pronounced the person dead.

Police haven’t found the car yet and don’t know if speed or alcohol was a factor.

Further details are limited. We will update you on KOB.com and KOB 4 News when we learn more.