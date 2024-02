ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say one person was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening near Coors and Irving.

Albuquerque police responded around 9 p.m. to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Coors and Irving. When they arrived, they found one person dead.

Paramedics took another person to the hospital. Authorities didn’t specify their condition.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.