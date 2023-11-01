APD: 1 shot and killed overnight in SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A deadly shooting left one person shot and killed overnight Tuesday into Wednesday in southwest Albuquerque.

Around 2 a.m., Albuquerque police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 5th Street and Atlantic Avenue.

They arrived and found one person who died of apparent gunshot wounds at the scene.

No one is in custody at this time, according to APD.

Detectives are investigating. No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.