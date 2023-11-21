APD: 1 shot during call to apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A person was shot after police responded to someone reportedly pointing a gun at residents of an apartment complex in southeast Albuquerque.

Around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a man pointing a gun at residents of the Eagle Nest Apartments near Gibson and Girard.

Then, shortly after arriving, officers reportedly exchanged gunfire. The gunfire struck one person but left all officers uninjured.

Police did not say if they have a suspect in custody. They did not identify the person shot.

