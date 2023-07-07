Police ID woman accused of shooting in parking lot of Coronado Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say one person was shot in the Coronado Mall parking lot Friday afternoon, near Saggio’s.

Medics treated the person at the scene and took them to the hospital.

Albuquerque police arrested 30-year-old Laura Tapia about a half mile away. She had a gun that matched the bullet casings found at the scene, and witnesses also identified her as the shooter.

According to police, Tapia is accused of shooting a 22-year-old woman after she attempted to take the woman’s car. Police said Tapia approached the woman around 1:30 p.m. and told her she needed her car. The driver got out of the vehicle and said she would not give it to Tapia.

The driver turned to get back into her car as Tapia appeared to walk away, but then Tapia shot the driver. The victim’s sister and bystanders provided aid until officers arrived.

Tapia is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery. She was arrested last month for obstruction of an investigation into child abuse and battery on a peace officer. She was on pretrial release for that case when she was arrested for Friday’s shooting.

