APD: 1 shot, killed near NE Albuquerque apartments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police responded early Friday near an apartment building in northeast Albuquerque where they found one person shot and killed.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the area. They arrived and found one person dead.

Homicide detectives responding to the scene. Police also say they received multiple calls possibly related to this shooting but we have no further updates at this time.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call APD at 242-COPS (2677).

