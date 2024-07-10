APD: 14-year-old critically wounded in shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 14-year-old Tuesday night in southwest Albuquerque.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. They also received a call about a 14-year-old struck by bullets.

When they arrived to the area, just southwest of Central and 98th, they found him. Paramedics took him to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Detectives obtained video showing a white Dodge pickup might be related to the shooting. They’re requesting your help to identify the truck and the people inside at the time and location of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, anonymously at (505) 843-STOP (7867) or p3tips.com/531.