APD: Teen arrested, charged with armed car theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An 18-year-old suspect was arrested and charged for an alleged armed car theft Wednesday night in northwest Albuquerque.

18-year-old Daniel Flores is accused of pulling a gun on a woman and taking her keys and her vehicle from her apartment complex.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Albuquerque police officers responded to a reported carjacking at a parking lot near the corner of Unser and Central.

The woman there said two men approached her as she walked to the front door of her apartment complex. Flores allegedly pulled out a gun and pushed it to her stomach while demanding her keys. She told police they left the area in her car after she gave them the keys.

The woman identified the car and officers worked with OnStar to track the car down. Eventually, OnStar informed them the car was parked in an area within BCSO’s jurisdiction.

Officers worked with Bernalillo County to respond to the area and recover the car. After OnStar disabled the vehicle, officers and deputies found the vehicle and moved in.

Four people, including Flores, allegedly tried to flee on foot but were quickly apprehended.

Officers also returned the vehicle to the woman.

Flores is charged with one count each of felonies armed robbery and aggravated assault, each with a deadly weapon.

The 18-year-old is also charged with one count each of felonies unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and two felony conditions of release violation warrants.

APD says they are looking to prosecute Flores federally as they allege he has a ‘long and violent’ criminal history as a juvenile.

According to court documents, Flores has previously been charged with aggravated battery of a household member.