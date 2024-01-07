APD: 2 arrested for shoplifting from Albuquerque Target

Officers say Andrew Niha and Latoya Jones stole more $10,000 at the Target on Paseo del Norte and I-25 on more than one occasion.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Another two suspects were caught shoplifting at one Albuquerque Target.

Albuquerque police say the two suspects filled up a cart with merchandise Friday and drove off.

With the help of APD’s helicopter, officers say they arrested the two suspects.

On Saturday, Niha and Jones were scheduled for their first court appearance.

Niha refused to appear in front of the judge. However, the judge held both suspects until their next court date.