APD: 2 dead, 1 critically injured in 3 separate overnight crashes

Two people were killed and one person was critically injured in three crashes that happened overnight in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two people are dead and one person is in the hospital after three separate crashes occurred overnight in Albuquerque.

The first crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday on La Bajada and Atrisco in northwest Albuquerque. Paramedics took one person to the hospital with critical injuries.

The second crash happened near 98th Street and Tower Road in southwest Albuquerque. One person died at the scene. There is no word on what caused the crash.

The third crash happened near 4th Street and Candelaria Road in northwest Albuquerque. Paramedics took one person to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

DWI officers are investigating the crashes that occurred in northwest Albuquerque.