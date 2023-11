ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a double homicide at a northeast apartment complex Tuesday.

Police say officers responded to Olympus Encantada around 4:28 p.m. after a neighbor called in a possible disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two people dead.

APD’s Homicide Unit is now investigating.

