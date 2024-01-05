APD: 2 in custody after back-to-back SWAT activations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD SWAT had a busy Thursday night as they responded to two activations within hours of each other in southeast Albuquerque.

Around 7:30 p.m., APD alerted SWAT was responding to a place on the 500 block of Mesilla Street. A person there reportedly had an outstanding arrest warrant and was barricading himself inside.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers reportedly took him into custody safely – right before SWAT and crisis negotiators had to respond to the area of Florida Street and Bell Avenue.

Officers initially responded to that area around 9 p.m. regarding reports of a disturbance. After having trouble apprehending the suspect, who allegedly refused to exit the residence, APD activated SWAT and negotiators.

Around 1:45 a.m., an APD spokesperson said officers took the suspect into custody.

The suspects in each SWAT situation haven’t been identified yet.