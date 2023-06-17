APD: 2 injured following shooting in Rudy’s parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Rudy’s Bar-B-Q on Carlisle.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

“Unfortunately, two individuals were shot,” said APD spokesman Daren DeAguero in a release. “Both were transported to the hospital.”

An Albuquerque police officer also reportedly fired their weapon after the initial shooting.

Rudy’s is shut down, and Carlisle is shut down in the area. Information is limited at this time.

NMSP and APD involved in an officer involved shooting at Rudy’s on Carlisle. Northbound Lanes at Carlisle Blvd are closed at I-40. Southbound lanes are closed at Menaul. Officers are ok and the suspect is in custody. Please avoid the area. More information when available. pic.twitter.com/6mCE4E0eA0 — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) June 17, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.