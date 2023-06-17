APD: 2 injured following shooting in Rudy’s parking lot

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Rudy’s Bar-B-Q on Carlisle.

Police said a suspect is in custody.

“Unfortunately, two individuals were shot,” said APD spokesman Daren DeAguero in a release. “Both were transported to the hospital.”

An Albuquerque police officer also reportedly fired their weapon after the initial shooting.

Rudy’s is shut down, and Carlisle is shut down in the area. Information is limited at this time.

