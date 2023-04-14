APD: 2 killed in overnight crashes on major Albuquerque roads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating two separate crashes that killed two people on major Albuquerque roads overnight.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. Friday to a two-car crash in the area of Coors Boulevard and Sequoia Road in northwest Albuquerque. They arrived and found one person dead after a semi-truck crashed with another vehicle.

Then, Albuquerque police received a call around 4 a.m., regarding a vehicle hitting two people near San Mateo and Central. Officers arrived and tried life-saving measures, such as CPR, on a person in critical condition. However, the person did not survive.

Police found another person with non-life-threatening injuries at that scene. Rescue crews took them to the hospital where they’re expected to recover.

Traffic is blocked off at Central and San Mateo and will be for a while, police say. Coors is also blocked off between St. Joseph’s Drive and Sequoia.

For live traffic updates, click here.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.