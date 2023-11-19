APD: 2 suspects identified in high speed chase in Albuquerque

There’s an update on a high speed police chase in Albuquerque from earlier this month.

Police thought they caught the driver, but it turns out that man had allegedly switched places with someone else, according to a new criminal complaint.

KOB 4 showed you a video from APD’s helicopter two weeks ago when the department announced the man’s arrest.

Police followed the orange Dodge Challenger for nearly half an hour as it sped around town at more than 100 mph before running out of gas.

It seems like APD thought they caught a drag racer, but instead what they got was a possible accomplice.

In a criminal complaint, an APD officer goes into extensive detail about what happened Nov. 3.

Around 10 p.m. the officer says they saw the orange Dodge Challenger with several other cars on San Mateo Boulevard. They also point out that the Challenger has been seen driving recklessly in the past, but has always escaped police.

A different officer tried pulling the Challenger over for a traffic stop. That’s when the driver sped off, going 109 mph in a 40 mph zone.

The officer says the driver was weaving through traffic recklessly, then drove through a red light before getting onto I-25 south.

There they drove 101 mph in a 65 mph zone. The driver exited the highway, blowing through at least three other red lights and even driving on the wrong side of the road for four blocks.

Around 10:34 p.m., the driver heads to the arrivals terminal at the Albuquerque International Sunport and meets up with a red Nissan SUV.

The driver of the Challenger was later identified as a 17-year-old boy, the passenger was identified as the owner of the car – Bailey George. They both got out of the Challenger and into the red Nissan.

Jacobi Carrillo, who says he was a passenger in the Nissan, was the one officers caught later on 51st Street – thinking he had been in the car the whole time.

In a body cam footage from that night, people can hear Carrillo say it wasn’t him. He then tells officers he was in the Nissan when they got a call from George and the 17-year-old, who said they were being chased by police and to meet them to switch drivers.

Officers say security footage from the airport shows them switch.

While Carrillo is being arrested, George tells officers her car – the Dodge Challenger – was stolen.

A warrant is out for both the 17-year-old and George’s arrest for not only driving recklessly, but also filing a false report, conspiracy, tampering and more.