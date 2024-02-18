APD: 3 arrested for shooting at officer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police arrested three suspects overnight for shooting at an officer.
19-year-old Josiah Herrera, 19-year-old Jonathan Rosales, and 18-year-old Bodhi Lamariana are facing charges.
Police says the one of the suspects fired a round in the direction of an APD sergeant.
According to police, the officer followed the suspect’s car after multiple gunshots were fired on Eubank.
Once they hit a red light at Eubank and Lomas, the officer claims one of the passengers allegedly pointed a gun out the window, fired a shot, and took off.
Police caught the suspects at a gas station on Wyoming, minutes away from where the shooting took place.
The suspects were booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.
No one was hurt in this case.