APD: 3 killed, 1 injured at Albuquerque house party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a birthday party in northeast Albuquerque.

Officers were called to the shooting at a home near Washington Street NE and Hilton Avenue NE around 1 a.m. Sunday. They received calls from multiple neighbors and people from inside the home.

Officers reportedly arrived within five minutes of the first call.

Police said when officers arrived, three young men were found dead. Two of the victims were 18 years old, and one victim was 20 years old.

A 17-year-old girl, who was hiding behind a couch, was also shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital and has been released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no one is in custody at this point. They are still interviewing parents and people that were at the party.

Police said everyone was between the ages of 18 and 20 and there were around 25 people there when they arrived.

“We do know there was a confrontation,” said Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesman. “Several people were armed with guns and we’ve seen a tragic outcome. It’s really, you know, it’s almost getting tiring repeating the same message for all of these.”

Anyone with video connected to the shooting can submit it to police using this online portal.

