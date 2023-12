ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured at a southwest apartment complex Sunday.

According to APD, officers responded around 8 a.m. to reports of shooting at the apartments near 9901 Ceja Vista Road SW.

Upon arrival, officers found three people shot. They have been transported to the hospital.

