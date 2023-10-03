APD: 4 arrested for shooting BB guns at homeless people, ACS responder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested four juvenile suspects accused of firing a BB gun at homeless people and an Albuquerque Community Safety responder.

Albuquerque police say the suspects targeted homeless people downtown. They reportedly hit two people with BBs, including an ACS responder.

Officers identified a suspect vehicle through video obtained by the Real Time Crime Center and license plate readers.

Police then located the vehicle in a southwest Albuquerque home where they say one of the suspects lived.

Inside the home, officers reportedly found two BB guns. They also found ammo inside the vehicle.

Police took all four suspects into custody, reportedly without incident.

Below is one of the two videos the Albuquerque Police Department released of the incident.