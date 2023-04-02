APD: 83-year-old man arrested, accused of murdering nephew

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested an 83-year-old man for allegedly shooting and killing his nephew during an altercation at their trailer Saturday evening.

Witnesses told police 83-year-old Melquaides Garcia argued with nephew Stephen Garcia in the trailer they shared at 2901 Carlisle Blvd. N.E. Then, the man allegedly shot his nephew once with a revolver.

Medical investigators pronounced the nephew dead at the scene. Police took the 83-year-old man into custody.

Melquaides Garcia allegedly told detectives his nephew physically abused him, including in a fight that left him hospitalized. He also accused his nephew of stealing items, including guns, from him.

Garcia said they drank tequila and he finally decided he “was not going to take it anymore” after his nephew allegedly stole a generator from him.

Photo Courtesy: Jonathan Fjeld

Garcia said he blacked out when he sat down to watch a basketball game. Then, he said he placed a handgun on the table and told the nephew’s girlfriend to call 911. However, Garcia said he couldn’t remember what happened in between.

Albuquerque police arrested and charged Melquaides Garcia with second-degree murder.

Police booked Garcia into Metro Detention Center.