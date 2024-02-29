APD arrests 3 men after pursuit and SWAT activation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested three men accused of leading police on a chase that eventually turned into a SWAT activation in southeast Albuquerque.

Everything began around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Gibson and Interstate 25. Auto theft detectives say they spotted a car they believed to be stolen. Police followed the vehicle to an area near Second Street, between Montaño and Griegos.

Police say they dropped off passengers at a pickup truck that was also stolen. Then, detectives recognized one of the people as 33-year-old Randy Lopez-Garcia, whom they say had felony warrants for his arrest.

Detectives followed the truck and identified the driver as 28-year-old Gildardo Peralez. He reportedly stopped multiple times and burglarized vehicles.

Detectives say they tried stopping the truck at Wyoming and Constitution. As they did, the truck struck a detective’s vehicle as two detectives took cover behind the vehicle.

The truck then reportedly sped off but officers caught up to it and disabled it in the area of Broadway and Kathryn.

Police arrested two of the suspects. The third suspect was reportedly hiding inside a market but SWAT officers eventually took him into custody.

Lopez-Garcia, Peralez and 39-year-old Andres Loya are facing several vehicle theft charges among other charges, including fleeing from police.