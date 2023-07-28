APD SWAT arrests teen murder suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Following a SWAT standoff Thursday afternoon, APD arrested 19-year-old murder suspect Diego Gurule.

Homicide detectives secured an arrest warrant for Gurule earlier this week, charging him with an open count of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and shooting at an occupied dwelling.

Detectives tracked Gurule down and attempted to make contact with him at a home on the 12300 block of Mountain Road NE, east of Juan Tabo. Gurule refused to come out, prompting the SWAT team to be called in.

Gurule is accused of shooting Dominic Ramirez and Ramirez’s girlfriend on June 30 outside their apartment, near Candelaria and Juan Tabo. According to witnesses, including Ramirez’s girlfriend, Gurule and Ramirez got into an argument over a bike that Gurule was riding. Gurule took out a gun and shot Ramirez several times, then ran away.

Ramirez died at the scene and his girlfriend was transported to the hospital where she was treated for her wounds.

Detectives later determined that Gurule hid in a side yard after the shooting for about eight minutes before leaving the area. Detectives said they believe Gurule had time to hide or dispose of evidence in the area. Surveillance cameras also captured video of a man in the area who matched the description of Gurule. He eventually arrived at a friend’s house covered in blood, but left soon afterward.

Family members told detectives that Gurule shot a man who had punched him and knocked him down. Gurule’s mother said she talked to Gurule about calling the police and turning himself in, but they were both too afraid to call 911.

Gurule will be booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.