APD arrests murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police arrested murder suspect, Yonnis Abreu, who is accused of killing a man in March 2021.

Abreu cut off his ankle monitor on Aug.1. More than a month later his luck ran out and police caught up with him at an empty apartment in southeast Albuquerque Tuesday.

Abreu tried giving police a fake identity, but they didn’t fall for it. He’s now in jail.

Abreu, 20, is accused of killing Dylan Spiess, 29, in March 2021.