APD arrests serial storage burglar suspect

26-year-old Axel Doerr is facing multiple charges, including at least 14 counts of nonresidential burglary.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police arrested a man who they say stole thousands of dollars’ worth of property from different storage units across the city.

26-year-old Axel Doerr is facing multiple charges, including at least 14 counts of nonresidential burglary. Officers arrested the suspect at the Isleta Casino earlier Saturday.

Police say Doerr executed a series of burglaries at six different storage units from January to February.

According to investigators, the suspect used tools to cut the storage unit locks, taking guns and thousands of dollars’ worth of personal property.

During one of the incidents, police say the suspect almost hit an APD officer with a UHaul truck as he ran off.

If you believe you may have been a victim and your storage unit was targeted, call 242-COPS. .