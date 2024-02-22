APD arrests suspect accused of killing his ex-girlfriend

Albuquerque police say they've arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend last month.

Now, 20-year-old Alexander Ortiz is facing charges for the death of Alianna Farfan.

APD says they were able to track him down and take him into custody Wednesday after a brief SWAT standoff.

Ortiz had been on the run for more than a month after the alleged killing at an apartment complex in northeast Albuquerque.

Afterward, the victim’s family members reportedly told police that Ortiz was upset with Farfan on the day of the shooting. It’s not clear why, however.

Police say Ortiz will be booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on an open count of murder.