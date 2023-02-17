APD arrests suspects in 2020 murder over Social Security benefits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have arrested a couple accused of killing a woman in 2020 to take her Social Security benefits.

Police believe James and Beverly Bradley killed Peggy Meyer to take her checks, then hid her body in Santa Fe County. Police said Meyer was living with the couple in their northeast Albuquerque home.

Santa Fe County deputies found her body in March 2020. For nearly a year after that, according to the Social Security office, Meyer’s benefits were deposited into the Bradleys’ account.

The Social Security Administration and the Albuquerque Police Department worked together on the case. Eventually, police said Beverly admitted that her husband had killed Meyer with a golf club, and that she helped him hide the body.