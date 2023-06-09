APD arrests teen suspect in fatal West Side shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State prosecutors are fighting to keep an 18-year-old murder suspect behind bars until trial.

Police believe Jorge Luevano shot and killed 18-year-old Adrian Porras during a drug deal last week at Laurelwood Park on Albuquerque’s West Side.

Porras was found dead inside a car near Hanover and 80th Street.

According to APD, detectives used gun casings and social media messages to identify Luevano as a suspect.

Luevano was arrested Wednesday in southeast Albuquerque. He’s due in court sometime within the next 10 days for a judge to decide whether to hold him.