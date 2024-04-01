APD arrests third suspect in woman’s murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have arrested the third suspect in the brutal death of an Albuquerque woman, along with his daughter and her boyfriend.

Homicide detectives have charged 48-year-old David Haro for a March 15 homicide in which a woman was beaten, stabbed, and run over with a vehicle.

Detectives tracked Haro to the Union 505 apartments at 801 Locust Place NE on Monday.

Detectives had already arrested Haro’s daughter, 21-year-old Destiny Marquez, and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Joshua Dominguez. Marquez had told detectives she was watching a movie with Dominguez at their apartment near Indian School and I-40 when they heard a car alarm go off. When they looked out the window, they reportedly saw a woman who appeared to be taking stuff from their car.

They then confronted the woman, chased her down, and attacked her.

Haro, Marquez and Dominguez are all charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy and tampering with evidence.