APD arrests wanted murder suspect from 2022 homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police detectives tracked down wanted murder suspect, Pedro Larringa-Herrera, on Wednesday and arrested him for the murder of Daniel Gardner.

Larringa-Herrera, 51, is accused of shooting Gardner on Aug. 15, 2022, in the parking lot of the Pussycat Video. Gardner – who was not the intended target of the shooting – later died as a result of his injuries in September.

Detectives gathered evidence from Larringa-Herrera’s phone and determined he was in a fight with another man on Aug. 14, 2022, at the Adam Food Market, also known as the In & Out market, which is across the street from the Pussycat Video. The fight escalated and Larringa-Herrera shot the man in the arm.

Two days later, on Aug. 16, 2022, a white Lincoln Navigator stopped near a group of six people on the east side of the Pussycat Video. The driver, later identified as Larringa-Herrera, appeared to lean over the empty passenger seat of the vehicle and fire a shot through the passenger side window, according to APD surveillance video.

Detectives determined Larringa-Herrera intended to shoot the same man he shot two days earlier. Instead, he struck Gardner.

APD secured an arrest warrant for Larringa-Herrera in December. Detectives located him Wednesday at a home on Atrisco Drive SW.