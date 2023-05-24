APD arrests woman who allegedly shot downtown food truck vendor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque detectives used surveillance cameras downtown to help solve a shooting over the weekend that seriously injured a food truck vendor.

Police said they tracked down the suspect, 27-year-old Ambrosia Mirabal, Tuesday at a Northeast Heights apartment complex.

Mirabal allegedly told detectives she drank and took drugs prior to driving up to a food truck at Central and Third early Sunday. Mirabal said she was upset at her “baby daddy” for talking to another woman, and she planned to fire a shot toward him to scare him.

However, the bullet struck a woman who operated the food truck.

Mirabal fled the scene, but surveillance cameras downtown caught the shooting, the vehicle description, and the license plate.

Mirabal has been booked on an arrest warrant stemming from the charges related to the shooting.

APD detectives used Downtown surveillance cameras to ID and track down the vehicle used in a drive-by shooting over the weekend that injured a food truck vendor. Detectives arrested Ambrosia Mirabal this evening and seized the gun used in the shooting. pic.twitter.com/ReUftUlbfh — APD Public Information Officer (@APD_PIO) May 24, 2023