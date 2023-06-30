APD asks for help to find murder suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are asking for the public’s help to find a murder suspect.

42-year-old Isaich Roger Lujan has been charged with the murder of Nathan Barela. Lujan is accused of shooting Barela over a dispute involving a woman that Lujan was dating.

Barela died at the scene as a result of a single gunshot wound. The shooting was at the Comanche Wels Apartments in April.

Police are searching for Lujan, who is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.

Anyone with information about Lujan’s whereabouts are urged to call APD at 505-242-COPS (2677).