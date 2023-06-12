APD: ATV driver to face charges for crash in SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say they plan to charge an ATV driver hospitalized after allegedly doing donuts on a road and causing a crash in southwest Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police officers responded to the crash around 10 p.m. Sunday. It happened at the intersection of Del Rey and Benavides, just north and east of Gibson and Snow Vista.

Officers found an ATV driver who medics took to the hospital with a broken leg and severe head trauma.

Investigators say the ATV was doing doughnuts in the intersection when an oncoming motorcycle and the ATV crashed, causing the ATV to flip onto the curb.

Police say neither the ATV driver nor the motorcycle rider or their passenger had helmets or protective gear on. They suspect speed and improper driving caused the crash.

Officers plan to charge the ATV driver with operating an off-highway vehicle on a city road. No word on the status of anyone on the motorcycle or if they’ll face charges.