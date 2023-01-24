APD, BCSO seek suspects accused of robberies in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Law enforcement officials are seeking the public’s help in finding two suspects accused of separate robberies in Albuquerque.

BCSO is looking for a man accused of a Jan. 15 armed robbery at a Circle K gas station, 1100 Old Coors.

Deputies responded around 4 a.m. that day and learned a man allegedly exited a silver sedan, entered the store and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

Credit: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any info regarding this, reach out to 505-730-3353 or violentcrimes@bernco.gov.

APD is looking for a man accused of a Dec. 8 robbery of the Albertsons at Juan Tabo and Lomas.

Albuquerque police say he went to the customer service counter, handed the clerk a note stating he had a gun, and demanded money. Then, the clerk gave him the money and he took off.

Credit: APD Crime Stoppers

If you have any info about this, contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867) or p3tips.com/531